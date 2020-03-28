Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,112,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the February 27th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 18,829 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 913,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

