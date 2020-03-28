Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 137,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $65.07 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.78% and a negative return on equity of 455.79%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.97) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $67,990.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $30,344.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock valued at $190,967 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICPT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.18.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

