Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Interface by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 726,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 646,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interface by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TILE stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Interface has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

