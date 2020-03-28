InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Down 13.3% in March

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the February 27th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InterGroup stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.96% of InterGroup worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of InterGroup from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:INTG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.26. InterGroup has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. InterGroup had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%.

InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

