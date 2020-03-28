Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 27th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ INAP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,830,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. Internap has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $745,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Get Internap alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INAP shares. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut Internap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Internap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Internap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Internap by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Internap by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.