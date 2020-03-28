International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of International Game Technology worth $15,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 680,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 380,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in International Game Technology by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,686,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,214,000 after purchasing an additional 949,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $6.25 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

