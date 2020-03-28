Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Short Interest Update

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,552,700 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the February 27th total of 27,800,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,272. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

