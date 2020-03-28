Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPI. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPI stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

