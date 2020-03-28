Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,699,700 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the February 27th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 1,066,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,483. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 6.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 97,634 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 70,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPI. ValuEngine lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.