Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $95,896,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

