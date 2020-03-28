Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,626 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $34,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,534,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.