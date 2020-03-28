Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $3,530,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

