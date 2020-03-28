Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the February 27th total of 12,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $14,381,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 334,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,262. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

