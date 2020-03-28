Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 28th (WLMS, WMMVY, WOR, WOW, WRB, WRLD, WSBF, WSFS, XYF, YARIY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, March 28th:

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley Corporation has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written from past many years. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. It witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, robust capital position enables the company to deploy capital effectively through share repurchase, special dividends and dividend hikes. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt has been inducing higher interest expenses. Exposure to catastrophe loss inducing volatility in underwriting profitability raises the financial risk of the company.”

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “X Financial is a technology-driven personal finance company primarily in China. It focused on serving underserved prime borrowers and mass affluent investors, according to the Oliver Wyman Report. X Financial is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

