Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

IRET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust Reit alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,943,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRET opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.