ION (ION) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. ION has a market capitalization of $252,569.74 and approximately $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, ION has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005812 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,454,722 coins and its circulating supply is 12,554,722 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.