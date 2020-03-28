ION Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. In the last seven days, ION has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $252,569.74 and $6.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005741 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,454,722 coins and its circulating supply is 12,554,722 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

