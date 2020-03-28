IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.68 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, IOST has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a total market capitalization of $34.68 million and approximately $27.35 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including CoinZest, Ethfinex, DDEX and Zebpay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.91 or 0.04878728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00065207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036815 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003604 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bitkub, Livecoin, Vebitcoin, BigONE, Bithumb, Koinex, IDEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, CoinZest, Bitrue, Kucoin, BitMart, WazirX, DDEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Huobi, DragonEX, ABCC, GOPAX, DigiFinex, CoinBene, Zebpay, Coineal, Kyber Network, BitMax, IDAX, HitBTC, Hotbit, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

