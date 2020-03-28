IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.0921 on Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and Bithumb. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and $1.98 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoT Chain Token Profile

ITC is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,658 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

Buying and Selling IoT Chain

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Bithumb, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

