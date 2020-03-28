IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $382.46 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, Huobi and Gate.io. IOTA has a market cap of $382.46 million and $8.99 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.02520615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00194946 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00042160 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033625 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00051792 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinone, HitBTC, Ovis, Huobi, OKEx, FCoin, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

