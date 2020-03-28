IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 4.7% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Binance, Cobinhood and HitBTC. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $382.20 million and $8.43 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.02509933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00194383 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041866 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00051744 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, FCoin, Exrates, Coinone, Ovis and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

