IoTeX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.62 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, IDEX and Coineal. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $10.89 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.06 or 0.04934443 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00066711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037079 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016050 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coineal, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bgogo, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.