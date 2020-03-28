IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,937,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the February 27th total of 37,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,395,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQ. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. CLSA upgraded IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

Get IQIYI alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,555,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IQIYI by 2,538.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth $13,194,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IQIYI by 1,344.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $18.58. 5,720,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,348. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.40.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.