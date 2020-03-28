IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in IQIYI by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in IQIYI by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $18.58 on Friday. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

IQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

