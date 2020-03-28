IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.0110

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $6.66 million and $12.60 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.02534680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00195186 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041925 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,013,631,956 coins and its circulating supply is 604,285,977 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

