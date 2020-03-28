iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,222,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $74,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $21.79 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.799 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.67%. This is a boost from iShares International Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

