iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.70% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 329,649 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 597,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 82,388 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after acquiring an additional 144,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter.

IGLB opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.58. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $72.34.

