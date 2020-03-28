iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.79. 62,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $236.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2261 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.