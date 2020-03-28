iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,673,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.46% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,527,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 305,957 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 684,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 206,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 203,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.