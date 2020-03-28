iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,285,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,192,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,808,000 after purchasing an additional 920,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after purchasing an additional 728,279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $52.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

