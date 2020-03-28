iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.44% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDG. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of SDG opened at $56.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

