iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $45.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.