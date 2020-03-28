iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY stock opened at $73.54 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.9467 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.