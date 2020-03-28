iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.5028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.