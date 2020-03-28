iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $36,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,271,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,329,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $137.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.20. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8388 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from iShares Transportation Average ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

