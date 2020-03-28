iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,156,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

