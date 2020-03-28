Italo Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Italo has a market capitalization of $15,669.21 and approximately $6.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Italo has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.02525045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00194878 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00041930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00034267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,923,572 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

