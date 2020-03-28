Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the February 27th total of 514,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.79 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 41,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,195. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $38.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canaan Partners X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,799,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 242,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.