J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.83

Press coverage about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a media sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of JSNSF stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $3.16.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

