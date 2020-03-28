J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of J2 Global worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in J2 Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCOM shares. ValuEngine raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

JCOM stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.70. J2 Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.