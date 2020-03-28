Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 21,216 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VSH. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

