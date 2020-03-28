Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 280,745 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 708,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 324,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $727.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 5.13%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.