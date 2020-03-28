Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,226 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 76,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TARO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TARO stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $109.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $147.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 38.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

