Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 17,622 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Chart Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS opened at $27.75 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In related news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.