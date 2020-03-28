Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 11.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

BSAE stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

