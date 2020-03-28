Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.49% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQE. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $756,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,444,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,341,000.

Shares of QQQE stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

