Jane Street Group LLC Buys 49,183 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 165.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,183 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPPP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter.

SPPP stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

About Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium

There is no company description available for Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

