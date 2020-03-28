Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,809 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period.

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

