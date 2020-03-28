Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 26.38% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA CBON opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $23.12.

