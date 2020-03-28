Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,310 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,783,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 94,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a twelve month low of $45.95 and a twelve month high of $96.63.

